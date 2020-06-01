Soho was a veritable Santa’s Workshop this morning, as dozens of crews hammered away at wooden boards in a neighborhood-wide effort to cover up windows shattered by late-night and early-morning looting.
While workers secured the destroyed storefronts of high-end retail establishments like Chanel and Dior, gawkers hoisting their iPhone cameras surveyed the surreal state of what had been one of the world’s busiest shopping destinations before New York’s March 22 coronavirus shutdown.
As reported earlier this morning, hundreds descended on the neighborhood around 11pm last night, after a peaceful march protesting the police killing of George Floyd. Windows were smashed, garbage fires were lit, and pilfered merchandise was stuffed into garbage bags and thrown into getaway cars; during a sweep of the neighborhood today, Bedford + Bowery counted well over 50 shattered storefronts. (Our count did not include the many other businesses that were merely tagged with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “ACAB,” or All Cops Are Bastards.)
Photographers were particularly drawn to Bloomingdale’s on Broadway, where around 12:30am last night reports of looting caused dozens of police officers, who otherwise struggled to keep up with the rapidly unfolding mayhem, to descend on the multi-story department store and form a human wall blocking the entrance. Outside of the store today, a mannequin sat in the burned-out husk of an NYPD smart car.
At the Dior store on Greene Street, socially-distancing voyeurs and reporters patiently awaited their turn to enter a plywood shed so they could gawk at the emptied, upended shop.
Here’s a list of stores whose storefronts were visibly shattered this morning. This list is not complete, since others were already behind plywood by the time we made the rounds. The list doesn’t include damaged Noho retailers such as Philip Lim, Kenneth Cole, Kith, and Drake’s lifestyle store, October’s Very Own.
Aerie
Agent Provocateur
Aldo
Alexander Wang
Amazon 4-Star
APM Monaco
Barbour
Bloomingdale’s
Bogner
Broken English
Chanel
Chef’s Club
Citibank
Coach
Crosby Hotel
Diesel
Dig
Dior
Dolce & Gabbana
Duane Reade
Elbaz Studio
Faherty
Farm
Fjall Raven
Foot Locker
Gan Rugs
G-Shock
G-Star
Happy Socks
H&M
Hodinkee
John Hardy
Journelle
La Churreria
La Esquina
Leica
Lively
L’Occitane
Louis Vuitton
Luceplan
Lululemon
Material Good
Melissa
Moncler
Moose Knuckles
Rachel Comes
Rolex
Sant Ambroeus
Solstice
Sonos
T2
Tibi
Tory Burch
Uno
Victoria’s Secret
Wells Fargo
Zadig & Voltaire
Zara