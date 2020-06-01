Soho was a veritable Santa’s Workshop this morning, as dozens of crews hammered away at wooden boards in a neighborhood-wide effort to cover up windows shattered by late-night and early-morning looting.

While workers secured the destroyed storefronts of high-end retail establishments like Chanel and Dior, gawkers hoisting their iPhone cameras surveyed the surreal state of what had been one of the world’s busiest shopping destinations before New York’s March 22 coronavirus shutdown.

As reported earlier this morning, hundreds descended on the neighborhood around 11pm last night, after a peaceful march protesting the police killing of George Floyd. Windows were smashed, garbage fires were lit, and pilfered merchandise was stuffed into garbage bags and thrown into getaway cars; during a sweep of the neighborhood today, Bedford + Bowery counted well over 50 shattered storefronts. (Our count did not include the many other businesses that were merely tagged with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “ACAB,” or All Cops Are Bastards.)

Photographers were particularly drawn to Bloomingdale’s on Broadway, where around 12:30am last night reports of looting caused dozens of police officers, who otherwise struggled to keep up with the rapidly unfolding mayhem, to descend on the multi-story department store and form a human wall blocking the entrance. Outside of the store today, a mannequin sat in the burned-out husk of an NYPD smart car.

At the Dior store on Greene Street, socially-distancing voyeurs and reporters patiently awaited their turn to enter a plywood shed so they could gawk at the emptied, upended shop.

The Dior store.

Here’s a list of stores whose storefronts were visibly shattered this morning. This list is not complete, since others were already behind plywood by the time we made the rounds. The list doesn’t include damaged Noho retailers such as Philip Lim, Kenneth Cole, Kith, and Drake’s lifestyle store, October’s Very Own.

Aerie

Agent Provocateur

Aldo

Alexander Wang

Amazon 4-Star

APM Monaco

Barbour

Bloomingdale’s

Bogner

Broken English

Chanel

Chef’s Club

Citibank

Coach

Crosby Hotel

Diesel

Dig

Dior

Dolce & Gabbana

Duane Reade

Elbaz Studio

Faherty

Farm

Fjall Raven

Foot Locker

Gan Rugs

G-Shock

G-Star

Happy Socks

H&M

Hodinkee

John Hardy

Journelle

La Churreria

La Esquina

Leica

Lively

L’Occitane

Louis Vuitton

Luceplan

Lululemon

Material Good

Melissa

Moncler

Moose Knuckles

Rachel Comes

Rolex

Sant Ambroeus

Solstice

Sonos

T2

Tibi

Tory Burch

Uno

Victoria’s Secret

Wells Fargo

Zadig & Voltaire

Zara

