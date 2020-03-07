SATURDAY

(image courtesy of HERE)

Kosmos Invers: The Morphology of XOS

Now through March 14 at HERE, various times: $25

It’s relatively easy for the average person to forget about puppets. They were probably a part of your childhood in some way, but nowadays you don’t see them much, aside from that one time you and some friends went to go see Avenue Q. However, puppetry as an art form is multifaceted and flourishing. If you want an example of some of the most innovative and experimental puppetry happening today, look no further than Kalan Sherrard. The visual artist, street performer, and puppeteer has been a unique presence in the city (and around the world) for years, and now he’s bringing his latest solo piece to HERE in Tribeca, telling a philosophical, environmental, and visceral tale of two planets that oscillate between demonic and heavenly.

SUNDAY

(image via She Makes Me Laugh / Facebook)

She Makes Me Laugh: International Women’s Day Edition

Sunday, March 8 at Caveat, 9 pm: $10 advance, $15 doors

March 8 is International Women’s Day, and there are many ways to celebrate. You could take a woman out to dinner, write a woman a very nice note, or just sit back and relish in the fact that you yourself are a woman. But if you want something a little more structured and snicker-worthy, head to Caveat, where the She Makes Me Laugh comedy show will be hosting a special edition of their show for the occasion. Support women and laugh while you’re doing it with the stand-up stylings of Dina Hashem, Chanel Ali, Katie Hannigan, Wendy Steiner, and Jenny Gorelick, plus musical comedy by PJ Fine.

