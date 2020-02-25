The Rat Cigarettes, c. 1938, Xie Zhiguang (image courtesy of Poster House)

The Sleeping Giant / The Swiss Grid

Opening Thursday, February 27 at Poster House. On view through August 23.

We see posters frequently in our everyday life. Movies coming out soon, ads for startups, information on new citywide regulations, the list goes on. Posters are such a frequent facet of our surroundings we tend to write them off. At Chelsea space Poster House, that all changes. Expand your understanding and appreciation of rectangular printed matter with their latest exhibitions. One, The Sleeping Giant, explores how posters illustrated China’s economic development in the 20th century. The other, The Swiss Grid, delves into the ubiquitous Swiss design and typographic style, typically involving sans serif fonts and a geometric-yet-asymmetric page layout.

(image courtesy of The Chimney)

The Three Metamorphoses

Opening Friday, February 28 at The Chimney, 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. On view through March 29.

Some things aren’t what they seem. Some things are exactly what they seem. And some things are both at once. How is this possible? Look no further than the work of Lino Bernabe—the emerging Cuban-American artist is opening a multifaceted solo show at Bushwick space The Chimney starting this Friday. Bernabe’s work takes inspiration from mythologies and folktales across cultures, but that’s not the only way the show contains multitudes. The paintings are created to be placed in conversation with various colors of light, with each shade revealing different, hidden components of the composition. It’s like those holographic trading cards that change when you move them back and forth, but better.

(image via Ballon Rouge Collective)

you pinned me down like a butterfly on the wall

Opening Sunday, March 1 at Pablo’s Birthday Gallery, 4 pm to 7 pm. On view through March 15.

The work of London-based Marie Jacotey is simple yet evocative, utilizing soft, dreamy color palettes and everyday materials like colored pencils, pastels, and safety pins. It feels like the art version of bedroom pop: intimate, feminine, and nostalgic, but still crafted with the eye of an experienced creator. Her latest solo show (and first exhibition in the United States) takes over the cozy gallery at 57 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side, in partnership with “nomadic gallery” Ballon Rouge Collective and curator Kathy Battista. It features a combination of floral landscapes, portraiture, and more abstract textile installations that collectively communicate a DIY sensibility and a proud, complicated sense of womanhood.

