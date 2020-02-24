The world might be going digital but John Casey is still standing his ground by making rubber stamps in his old-school East Village store. Since 1979, Casey has been kindly greeting customers in his thick Irish accent and answering all stamps-related questions while maneuvering in his compact yet warmly lit space.

Why are people still drawn to rubber stamps in this increasingly digitized world? What’s the appeal of this customizable, creative tool? Is analog making a comeback? Watch our video to hear more about how the owner manages to preserve the peculiarity of New York, one stamp at a time, and you might end up picking up a Harriet Tubman number while you wait for those $20 bills to be released.

Casey Rubber Stamps, a “child, dog and eccentric friendly” operation, is located at 322 East 11th Street.



