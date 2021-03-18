The Wonder Wheel at Coney Island. Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

Snagging a vaccine appointment isn’t the only pastime open to New Yorkers this spring. Rates for COVID cases and hospitalizations keep dropping, leading Governor Cuomo to announce all kinds of reopenings. Here is a comprehensive list to help you keep track.

February 23



Large venues for sports, music, and performing arts are now open at 10% capacity. This means you can attend events at Barclays Center, Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, and Yankee Stadium.

What You Need to Know

You will need to obtain a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event

Attendance will be limited to 10% of capacity

Seats must be reserved and will be socially-distanced

February 26

Indoor dining increases from 25% to 35%.

After the successful Valentine’s Day reopening of indoor dining, restaurants are now able to fill 35% of their indoor seats.

March 1

NYC’s Open Culture Program starts accepting applications

Theaters, comedy clubs, and other organizations will be able to put on performances at over 100 street locations across the five boroughs. The program is set to run through the end of October.

March 5

Movie theaters can operate at 25%.

The good news is that AMC Theatres and Alamo Drafthouse plan to reopen. The bad news is that your favorite indie theater may have to wait until more capacity is available.

What You Need to Know

No more than 50 people per screen at a time

You will need to wear a mask when seated and eating or drinking

Seats must be reserved

Social distancing will be required at all times

Theaters will have to meet standards for enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification

March 15

Weddings resume with up to 150 people.

If you and bae weren’t willing to settle for a Zoom wedding, now you can set a date.

What You Need to Know

Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people

All attendees must be tested prior to the event

Sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing

Masks required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking

Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing allowed under strict guidelines

March 19

Indoor dining increases from 35% to 50%.

More good news for restaurants: they can now fill half of their indoor seats. Though as the weather warms, patrons may opt for outdoor seating.

March 22

Residential gatherings can expand from 10 to 25 people outdoors.

Social hangouts at public places will increase from 50 people to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

You can have more folks over for Passover, as long as you eat outside. And you can finally meet with more folks indoors and outdoors.

What You Need to Know

Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people

March 26

Indoor amusement parks reopen at 25%.

Arcades, escape rooms, laser tag, and trampoline parks will all be back for the young (or young at heart).

What You Need to Know

Each party must provide contact information for contact tracing

High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently

Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and be frequently cleaned

Tickets must be sold in advance

Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards

April 2

Large venues for sports, music, and performing arts increase from 10% to 33% capacity

This means more people can attend events at Barclays Center, Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium.

What You Need to Know

Attendance will be limited to 33% of capacity, with a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors if testing is not required

If testing protocols are in place attendance could go up to 150 people indoors and 500 people outdoors

Seats must be reserved and will be socially-distanced

April 9

Outdoor amusement parks reopen at 33%

Coney Island will be open this year. Not quite on time for its usual Palm Sunday reopening date, but just a few days after Easter. And as an added treat, the new Legoland in Hudson Valley is on track to open this year too.

What You Need to Know

Each party must provide contact information for contact tracing

High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently

Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and be frequently cleaned

Tickets must be sold in advance

Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards

