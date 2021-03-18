Snagging a vaccine appointment isn’t the only pastime open to New Yorkers this spring. Rates for COVID cases and hospitalizations keep dropping, leading Governor Cuomo to announce all kinds of reopenings. Here is a comprehensive list to help you keep track.
February 23
Large venues for sports, music, and performing arts are now open at 10% capacity. This means you can attend events at Barclays Center, Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, and Yankee Stadium.
What You Need to Know
- You will need to obtain a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event
- Attendance will be limited to 10% of capacity
- Seats must be reserved and will be socially-distanced
February 26
Indoor dining increases from 25% to 35%.
After the successful Valentine’s Day reopening of indoor dining, restaurants are now able to fill 35% of their indoor seats.
March 1
NYC’s Open Culture Program starts accepting applications
Theaters, comedy clubs, and other organizations will be able to put on performances at over 100 street locations across the five boroughs. The program is set to run through the end of October.
March 5
Movie theaters can operate at 25%.
The good news is that AMC Theatres and Alamo Drafthouse plan to reopen. The bad news is that your favorite indie theater may have to wait until more capacity is available.
What You Need to Know
- No more than 50 people per screen at a time
- You will need to wear a mask when seated and eating or drinking
- Seats must be reserved
- Social distancing will be required at all times
- Theaters will have to meet standards for enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification
March 15
Weddings resume with up to 150 people.
If you and bae weren’t willing to settle for a Zoom wedding, now you can set a date.
What You Need to Know
- Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people
- All attendees must be tested prior to the event
- Sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing
- Masks required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking
- Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing allowed under strict guidelines
March 19
Indoor dining increases from 35% to 50%.
More good news for restaurants: they can now fill half of their indoor seats. Though as the weather warms, patrons may opt for outdoor seating.
March 22
Residential gatherings can expand from 10 to 25 people outdoors.
Social hangouts at public places will increase from 50 people to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.
You can have more folks over for Passover, as long as you eat outside. And you can finally meet with more folks indoors and outdoors.
What You Need to Know
- Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people
March 26
Indoor amusement parks reopen at 25%.
Arcades, escape rooms, laser tag, and trampoline parks will all be back for the young (or young at heart).
What You Need to Know
- Each party must provide contact information for contact tracing
- High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently
- Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and be frequently cleaned
- Tickets must be sold in advance
- Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards
April 2
Large venues for sports, music, and performing arts increase from 10% to 33% capacity
This means more people can attend events at Barclays Center, Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium.
What You Need to Know
- Attendance will be limited to 33% of capacity, with a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors if testing is not required
- If testing protocols are in place attendance could go up to 150 people indoors and 500 people outdoors
- Seats must be reserved and will be socially-distanced
April 9
Outdoor amusement parks reopen at 33%
Coney Island will be open this year. Not quite on time for its usual Palm Sunday reopening date, but just a few days after Easter. And as an added treat, the new Legoland in Hudson Valley is on track to open this year too.
What You Need to Know
- Each party must provide contact information for contact tracing
- High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently
- Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and be frequently cleaned
- Tickets must be sold in advance
- Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards