WEDNESDAY

Kings of the World

Wednesday, April 22 on Twitch, 9 pm: FREE ($10 suggested donation)

Big cities and nightlife go hand-in-hand, but when it comes to virtual shows, it doesn’t matter where you live. Drag king showcase Kings of the World knows that well, seeking to virtually spotlight kings from all over rather than just focusing on major metropolitan areas. Hosted by LA-based performer Mo B. Dick, the show does indeed have drag kings from practically every part of the world. There are acts from Ireland, India, Australia, Puerto Rico, Spain, DC, and more, illustrating the wide range of queer performers out there. And of course, NYC is represented, in the form of local Brooklyn performers Muscles Monty and Uncle Freak. A $10 suggested donation gets you acts from 20 kings, and that’s quite a deal indeed.

THURSDAY

(image via @bricbrooklyn / Instagram)

#BRICatHome: Black Belt Eagle Scout

Thursday, April 23 at @bricbrooklyn on Instagram, 9 pm: FREE

One of the countless venues to close during the pandemic is BRIC, a multidisciplinary space in Downtown Brooklyn. Recently, they’ve introduced a selection of virtual programming to replace what they can’t host IRL. Part of Thursday’s offerings include an acoustic set by queer indigenous musician Black Belt Eagle Scout. BBES is Portland-based, but has played her fair share of NYC shows—I saw her open for Julia Jacklin at Bowery Ballroom almost exactly a year ago. BBES’s passionate live sets often have dark, bass-y riffs and bright, triumphant guitar solos, but Thursday’s show will be a more intimate, stripped-down look at her repertoire.

FRIDAY

(image via Kamala Sankaram / Facebook)

all decisions will be made by consensus

April 24-26 on Zoom, 1 pm (7 pm on Saturday, 3 pm on Sunday): FREE (donation suggested)

Since quarantine began, artists have been innovating ways to translate live performance to the virtual realm. Others are coming up with new ideas and performance styles, dreamt up expressly for a world where screens have replaced stages. One such example is all decisions will be made by consensus, a new opera experiment by HERE. Helmed by composer Kamala Sankaram, librettist Rob Handel, and director Kristin Marting, the show is designed to be performed using video conference program Zoom. It centers around a group of activists with “radically conflicting styles.” Can they find common ground through the powers of vocal performance and video chat?

SATURDAY

(image via Brooklyn Comedy Collective)

Jo Firestone Presents: Zoomin Girls Livestream

Saturday, April 25 at Brooklyn Comedy Collective on TVCO App, 9 pm: FREE (donation suggested)

Since quarantine started, you’ve probably found yourself staring at a screen more. Maybe you’re watching more TV, whether that means checking out that new viral documentary or harkening back to comforting shows of the past. Whatever you’re watching, it’s likely you’ll appreciate comedian Jo Firestone’s Zoomin Girls Livestream. Always one for creative performance ideas, Firestone will be teaming up with a gaggle of other performers to reenact an episode of The Golden Girls over everyone’s new favorite video conference platform. That way, you can experience the comfort of TV and the thrill of live performance at the same time. Oh, and you’ll laugh, too. Joining Firestone in this endeavor will be Aparna Nancherla, Ashley Brooke Roberts, Naomi Ekperigin, and Marlena Rodriguez.

SUNDAY

(image via Baby’s All Right / Facebook)

Harmony Tividad

Sunday, April 26 at Baby TV, 8 pm: $5-50 sliding scale

One of the interesting outcomes of quarantine is the intimacy that virtual shows bring. Though performers are limited in many ways with what they can do, these limitations have led to new ways of doing things. For musicians, that’s meant stripped down songs, tiny performance spaces (usually, living rooms), and solo or duo sets due to being separated from band members. However, this has resulted in a slew of shows that you may not have been able to see back when life was normal. On Sunday evening, Harmony Tividad, better known as one-half of the band Girlpool, will be performing a solo set on Baby’s All Right’s streaming platform Baby TV.

