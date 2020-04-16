THURSDAY

Theresa Buchheister and Ryan William Downey in Sleeping Car Porters

(photo: Walter Wlodarczyk)

Sleeping Car Porters

Thursday, April 16 at The Brick on YouTube, 8 pm: FREE (donation suggested)

The thing typically said about live theater is that it’s ephemeral. It happens for a certain amount of time, and then it’s gone. But in the wake of the pandemic, that’s starting to somewhat change. Many venues are combing through their archives, offering viewers the chance to stream filmed versions of shows that have since closed. The Brick in Williamsburg is the latest to do so, starting Thursday with their experimental, acclaimed, Western-ish play Sleeping Car Porters. Sure, it won’t be quite the same as being in the room with a group of performers, but we have to take what we can get, and the chance to see theater after it happened IRL shouldn’t be underestimated.

FRIDAY

(image via Brooklyn Comedy Collective)

Slut Action News

Friday, April 17 at Brooklyn Comedy Collective on TVCO App, 9 pm: FREE (donation suggested)

You know the news. You watch the news. The news is on TV, or on your phone. It’s often dispensed by people wearing button-ups and ties and pantsuits, or at least a self-respecting graphic tee. But why not switch things up? Slut Action News is here to save the day. It’s a different kind of news show; one that proclaims to be “by sluts, for sluts.” Set in the “small and horny” town of Anal Springs, these newscasters (read: comedians) are doing what they want and wearing what they want, and you simply can’t judge them for it. They’re also here to report on the town’s curious and risqué goings-on. Here, “hot take” means something else.

SATURDAY

(image via Baby’s All Right / Facebook)

Air Waves with Juan Wauters

Saturday, April 18 at Baby TV, 3 pm: $5-50 sliding scale

Live music typically isn’t included in this specific listing, unless it’s part of a broader piece of performance or part of a variety show. But things are different these days, and we might as well try to culturally nourish ourselves in as many ways as possible. Williamsburg music mainstay Baby’s All Right recently launched Baby TV, where they showcase local artists through sliding scale streaming shows, plus other fun times like yoga and sound baths. This Saturday, they welcome a double bill featuring Air Waves and Juan Wauters, who will be playing a chill afternoon set for virtual viewers. Air Waves, fronted by Nicole Schneit, offers dreamy, synth-y queer indie pop perfect for springtime. Queens-based songwriter Juan Wauters (who, no, is not John Waters) plays unique, folky tunes with influences from various Latin styles.

SUNDAY

(image via @scottrogowsky / Instagram)

IsoLate Night with Scott Rogowsky

Thursdays through Sundays on Hovercast, 9 pm: FREE (donation suggested to Citymeals on Wheels)

Even during quarantine, late night shows haven’t stopped. Sure, it’s a little weird to see them outside of their glossy studio setting, but the show must go on, I suppose. Not only that, but new late night shows have cropped up, giving hosts the chance to virtually correspond with guests from anywhere in the world. Scott Rogowsky (perhaps best known from his stint as the “quiz daddy” of HQ Trivia) hosts IsoLate Night four nights a week, streaming silliness on whatever platform you prefer. Past guests have included Gilbert Gottfried, Todd Barry, Cecily Strong, actor/musician John Gallagher Jr., and the tan and charismatic Wayne Diamond, who you may have seen in Uncut Gems (throwback to when movie theaters were a thing!).

