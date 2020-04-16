(Photo courtesy of The Rosemont)

It seemed, for a moment, that this week’s Disney on Broadway concert would not go on. A compensation dispute threatened the fundraiser for struggling entertainment workers, but after a public detente between the musicians union and Disney, the concert will be broadcast Friday night after all. With performers and entertainment workers facing unprecedented financial strain in the face of our city’s shuttering, it’s no surprise that all involved parties were moved to bury the hatchet.

Meanwhile, many of the artists and venues that comprise our downtown and Brooklyn performance scenes have taken fundraising matters into their own hands. In an effort to pump lifeblood back into a threatened industry—to keep performers and venue workers afloat—live-stream shows have exploded, all across Facebook and Instagram. Some of these are ticketed, with prices generally hovering around what they’d be for a live bar show. Others remain free to enter and link out to artists’ Venmos and Cash Apps, a strong nudge toward virtual tipping (if you’re able, you should do this). GoFundMe campaigns have proliferated, too, as another kind of digital lifeline for favored haunts. Longtime staples and new neighborhood additions alike are asking for our help.

With the Broadway fundraiser set to mount online tomorrow evening, we thought we’d take a look at some of the other ways to give financial support to the venues, musicians, comedians, actors, and nightlife performers that make performance in our city what it was (and is, and will be again). We’ve rounded up a few of the very many options below.

