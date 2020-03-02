(image via @randcompanynyc / Instagram)

It’s Lit

Opening Tuesday, March 3 at 64 White Street, 6 pm to 8 pm. On view through April 25.

On Tuesday, R and Company’s gallery at 64 White Street gets lit. Only it’s not the kind of lit you think. Unless you’re thinking of the literal definition of the word and not the slang version, in which case you’d be right. Indeed, this is an exhibition of creations that also act as lamps and other various lighting. The selection of illumination on display far exceeds anything you’d typically run into at a furniture store, but the gallery will feel like one, with everything arranged like a surreal, shining showroom. There are lamps that look like taxidermy chicken and swirling granite sea anemones, the kind of streetlights that would feel at home in a video game with quaint villages made from clay, and much more to behold. It will certainly be lit.

“All Those Choices”, oil on linen by Lisa Lach-Nielsen (image via Stone Sparrow Contemporary Art / Facebook)

The Unseen

Opening Wednesday, March 4 at Stone Sparrow NYC, 6 pm to 9 pm. On view through March 31.

Wander into the West Village this Wednesday night and you’ll find women’s stories by the dozen, thanks to Stone Sparrow, a relatively new art space that opened this past summer. Their latest exhibition, The Unseen, is an all-female art show. This type of show can feel almost too common lately, with people and places doing one women-centric show without doing much else to uplift women artists, but The Unseen feels different. Each artist in the show was asked to contribute work that reflects a component of their own life, bringing an intimacy and poignancy to the paintings, sculpture, and mixed media work on view. In addition to appreciating the beauty, viewers can also sit and wonder what exactly each work reveals about its maker.

(image via Rubber Factory)

Brethren of the Yard

Opening Friday, March 6 at Rubber Factory, 6 pm to 8 pm. On view through April 5.

Raya Terran’s paintings, on view starting Friday at Rubber Factory on the Lower East Side, feel like a dream with a side order of nightmare. The imagery is dark, bleary, and grotesque at times, but also otherworldly in a pleasant, entrancing way. Collectively, the images seem to illustrate a different plane of existence, where everything is hazy and rust-colored and no one wears any clothes outside. Nude figures walk down highways, ride huge dogs, and sprout wings. They gather in huddled masses, kneeling in the fetal position or making their way across town in one fleshy mass. And now, they’ll be visible for all to see.

